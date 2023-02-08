Harry Kinds’ Grammy style: Rainbow jumpsuit divides social media

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Harry Styles had a night to remember. Not only did he take home two Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, but he also served up some of the ceremony’s most talked-about outfits.

The former One Direction star began the night in a plunging technicolor jumpsuit that revealed a collection of butterfly and bird tattoos on his otherwise bare chest. The colorful harlequin pattern was brought to life by Swarovski crystals, while the legs of the sparkling garment flared out over a pair of white boots.

Harry Styles in a rainbow-colored harlequin jumpsuit by Egonlab and Swarovski. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Though Styles often opts for red-carpet looks — and indeed jumpsuits — by Italian label Gucci, this one was designed by Egonlab, an emerging French brand known for its genderless creations.

The outfit divided social media, with comments ranging from “he can literally wear anything” to “looks like he forgot the jacket.” Others dubbed the look an example of…