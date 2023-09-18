Harry Swindells: Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup hero was in search of a brand new job earlier than closing

Harry Swindells came through Leicestershire’s academy

Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup final hero Harry Swindells says he was job hunting minutes before being unexpectedly called up for Saturday’s showdown.

The 24-year-old, who is soon to be out of contract, produced an unbeaten 117 at Trent Bridge, in his first game in the competition this season.

It was an instrumental knock, as the Foxes recovered from 19-4 to beat Hampshire off the final delivery.

“It’s a special day, I’ll remember it the rest of my life,” Swindells said.

“I’ve been at the club 16 years now and this year has been extremely frustrating. I wanted to play more and contribute to more wins, but the lads have been brilliant and it’s been hard to get in.

“I’d not played in any of the group games or the semi-final. But I got my chance and tried to do my best for the team, as I always do.”

‘Looking for jobs’

While Swindells played a part in Leicestershire’s T20 Blast campaign, he has been largely limited to playing with the County…