Harry Swindells: Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup last hero indicators new deal

Harry Swindells came through Leicestershire’s academy

Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup winning hero Harry Swindells has signed a new two-year deal with the county.

He went on to score an unbeaten 117 to as the Foxes recovered from 19-4 to beat Hampshire off the final delivery.

“I feel confident as a player and I’m ready to kick on now,” Swindells told the club website. external-link

“The [One-Day Cup] final definitely ranks as the top achievement of my career. To win a competition with your hometown club was incredible and hopefully we can earn more success in 2024.”

Swindells was out of contract at the end of the 2023 season and before the final he had failed to make an appearance in the 50-over tournament.

While he featured in the T20 Blast for the Foxes, he had largely been limited to playing in the County Championship side’s second XI.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson hopes to see Swindells go on to deliver more of what he did in his special One-Day Cup performance.

“He…