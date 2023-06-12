Harry Tector: Eire batter named ICC males’s participant of the month for Might

Harry Tector hit seven fours and 10 sixes in making his highest one-day international score of 140 against Bangladesh last month

Harry Tector has become the first Ireland men’s cricketer to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month award.

Tector clinched the award largely by dint of hitting his career best 140 against Bangladesh in the second one-day international at Chelmsford.

Ireland’s Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson have won the women’s award.

“I’m delighted with the award and would like to thank those who voted for me,” said the Ireland batter.

Tector was selected following a vote conducted among a panel comprising ICC hall of famers, former international players, media representatives and global cricket fans.

The Dubliner has been enjoying a sustained period of good batting form in one-day internationals over the last 12 months and his recent run-scoring feats have seen him move up to a highest ever position of seventh in the men’s ODI batting rankings.