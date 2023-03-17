Harry Tector: Eire should be at ‘easiest’ to beat Bangladesh in ODI sequence

Harry Tector made his debut for Ireland in September 2019 but has yet to feature in a Test match

Ireland will have to be at their “very best” to beat Bangladesh in Saturday’s one-day opener in Sylhet (08:00 GMT), says all-rounder Harry Tector.

The hosts are ranked seventh in the world and also boast a formidable white-ball home record, which includes the recent T20 series win over England.

“Bangladesh are playing some really good cricket,” said Tector, 23.

“Their home form is really impressive so it is certainly going to be a challenge to get results out here.”

He added: “But if we play well and how we can, we can certainly get good results.

“We are certainly playing really good one-day cricket at the minute and I think everyone is enjoying how we are trying to play, we are trying to play positively and take the game on.”

Ireland must deal with Bangladesh conditions

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 T20 series victory over England on Tuesday

Tector is hopeful that the conditions in Bangladesh…