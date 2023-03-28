Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Focus EduSol… – Press Release

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies (HRI) at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Focus EduSolutions have teamed up to offer a comprehensive Aquaculture Micro-Credential Certificate Program, aimed at preparing learners to be competent, ethical, and innovative professionals in related areas of aquaculture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies (HRI) at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Focus EduSolutions have teamed up to offer a comprehensive Aquaculture Micro-Credential Certificate Program, aimed at preparing learners to be competent, ethical, and innovative professionals in related areas of aquaculture. The partnership’s vision is to create a world where micro-credentials are widely recognized and a valued form of professional development, providing individuals and organizations with the agility and adaptability needed to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

The program will be delivered online, and learners will be able to complete the program at their own pace. The modularized curriculum is organized into discrete learning modules or units and categorized into three core areas – Oyster Hatchery, Farming, and Business Development. Learners will be required to complete a set of learning activities and assessments for each module to demonstrate their mastery of the topic.

The Aquaculture Micro-Credential Certificate Program will provide learners with opportunities to gain practical experience through virtual simulations and interactive case studies, allowing them to apply their knowledge in a realistic setting. The program will also encourage learners to think critically and creatively to solve complex problems related to aquaculture, fostering innovation and problem-solving skills. Professional development opportunities will also be available, providing learners with the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and stay up to date with the latest…