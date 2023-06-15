Hartford Funds Announces the Closure and Liquidation of the Hartford Schroders E… – Press Release

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF is expected to liquidate in July 2023

Hartford Funds has announced that it will close and liquidate the Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET).

Hartford Funds’ commitment to responding to investors’ needs includes a regular review of its product lineup, which has led to a decision to liquidate HEET.

July 21, 2023 is expected to be the last full day of trading on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (“Cboe BZX”) for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF. Effective as of the close of business on July 21, 2023, the Fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of Creation Units. Beginning when the Fund commences the liquidation of its portfolio, the Fund may not pursue its investment objectives or, with certain exceptions, engage in normal business activities, and the Fund may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategy, which may adversely affect Fund performance.

The liquidation date for the Fund will be on or about July 28, 2023 (“Liquidation Date”). Cboe BZX is expected to halt trading in shares of the Fund after the market close on July 21, 2023. There is not expected to be any market for the purchase or sale of Fund shares during the time between the market close on July 21, 2023 and the Liquidation Date, because Fund shares will not be traded on Cboe BZX. Shareholders of the Fund may sell their shares of the Fund on Cboe BZX until the market close on July 21, 2023, and may incur customary transaction fees from their broker-dealer in connection with such sales. Prior to the Liquidation Date, authorized participants may continue to submit orders to the Fund for the redemption of Creation Units.

In connection with the liquidation, any shares of the Fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date without the imposition of customary redemption transaction fees. The proceeds of any such…