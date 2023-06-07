Haslam College of Business Part of UT Team in Multi-University Coalition Awarded… – Press Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is partnering with other Southeastern universities in a coalition exploring methods for driving U.S. economic competitiveness. The initiative is supported by a two-year, Type 1 Development Award worth $1 million, funded by the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines. The team was one of only 44 out of 497 Type-1 applications the NSF funded, marking the first time the NSF has distributed Regional Innovation Engines grants.

Thomas Goldsby, Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics at UT’s Haslam College of Business Department of Supply Chain Management, is the college’s representative on the multi-university research team that received the grant. The UT team includes researchers and faculty from the Tickle College of Engineering, as well as leadership from the Office of Research, Innovation, and Economic Development. External partners include the University of Kentucky, the grant’s lead, the University of Louisville, Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University, which are core partners on the project.

About the GAME Change Team

The research team’s mission is establishing a coalition to “Generate Advanced Manufacturing Excellence for Change (GAME Change)” in Tennessee and Kentucky’s Southeastern Commerce Corridor (SCC). The idea is to create a diverse innovation and talent development hub that secures U.S. competitiveness in next-generation manufacturing (NGM) and supply chain logistics, supports closed-cycle manufacturing to reduce waste and increases efficiencies for self-sustaining economic growth. The GAME Change team hopes to make the SCC a global leader in the aforementioned areas by 2034.

“I am thrilled and excited to be part of a unique, multifaceted research team focused on producing solution-oriented research,” Goldsby said. “We want to help streamline and green the region’s supply chain and pave the way for creating a prosperous innovation…