Hauslane offers exclusive deals on all product orders and free shipping to Natio… – Press Release

Brand to showcase under-cabinet, wall-mounted, island and built-in range hoods in Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hauslane, the world’s friendliest range hood company, will showcase a variety of high-performing kitchen ventilation products at Nationwide Marketing Group’s PrimeTime Convention in Nashville, TN from August 15-16. Dealers will receive a first-hand look at range hoods for a variety of kitchen configurations, including under-cabinet, wall-mounted, and island, with exclusive access to discounts on all orders and free deliveries. The range hood brand will be exhibiting at the Music City Center.

POST THIS: “#Hauslane will be offering exclusive deals on high-quality kitchen ventilation products and free shipping at the #Nationwide PrimeTime Convention in Nashville, TN from August 15-16. Learn more about the product selection here: https://hauslane.com/”

“Our team looks forward to expanding our relationship with the Nationwide Marketing Group, and we are excited to give back to PrimeTime Convention attendees by offering free shipping and 15% off on all orders, with an additional 10% off for all onboarding dealers,” said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane.

See below for more information about Hauslane’s product offerings at Nationwide’s PrimeTime convention: