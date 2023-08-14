Hauslane offers exclusive deals on all product orders and free shipping to Natio… – Press Release

Brand to showcase under-cabinet, wall-mounted, island and built-in range hoods in Nashville
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hauslane, the world’s friendliest range hood company, will showcase a variety of high-performing kitchen ventilation products at Nationwide Marketing Group’s PrimeTime Convention in Nashville, TN from August 15-16. Dealers will receive a first-hand look at range hoods for a variety of kitchen configurations, including under-cabinet, wall-mounted, and island, with exclusive access to discounts on all orders and free deliveries. The range hood brand will be exhibiting at the Music City Center.
“Our team looks forward to expanding our relationship with the Nationwide Marketing Group, and we are excited to give back to PrimeTime Convention attendees by offering free shipping and 15% off on all orders, with an additional 10% off for all onboarding dealers,” said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane.
See below for more information about Hauslane’s product offerings at Nationwide’s PrimeTime convention:
- Chef Series UC-PS18 Under Cabinet Range Hood: Hauslane’s best-selling range hood is designed with dual motors to withstand high temperature cooking, and is available in a 30-inch or 36-inch stainless steel configuration, as well as a 36-inch configuration in black stainless steel.
- Convertible Wall Mount WM-530 Range Hood: This 30-inch wall-mounted range hood has a fresh canopy design to complement modern kitchens. The chimney range hood offers easy installation and is designed for standard everyday cooking, including pastas, soups, and one pot meals.
- IN-R100 Convertible Built-In Range Hood: This built-in range hood provides options for ducted or ductless operation,…