HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hawaiian E… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric” or the “Company”) HE on behalf of Hawaiian Electric stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hawaiian Electric has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, The Washington Post published an article entitled “Hawaii utility faces scrutiny for not cutting power to reduce fire risks”. It stated, in pertinent part, “Four days before fast-moving brush fires engulfed parts of Maui, weather forecasters warned authorities that powerful wind gusts would trigger dangerous fire conditions across much of the island and Hawaii. The state’s electric utility responded with some preemptive steps but did not use what is widely regarded as the most aggressive but effective safety measure: shutting down the power. [. . .] Hawaiian Electric was aware that a power shut-off was an effective strategy, documents show, but had not adopted it as part of its fire mitigation plans, according to the company and two former power and energy officials interviewed by The Washington Post. Nor, in the face of predicted dangerous winds, did it act on its own, utility officials said, fearing uncertain consequences. The decision to avoid shutting off power is reflective of the utility’s struggles to bolster its aging and vulnerable infrastructure against wildfires, said Jennifer Potter, who lives in Lahaina and was a member of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission until just nine months ago.”

On this news, the price of Hawaiian Electric stock plummeted by as much as $13.44, or 41.5%, in intra-day trading on August 14, 2023.

