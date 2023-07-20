Hawaiian Telcom Signs Agreement With Nexstar Media Inc. – Press Release

Six channels, including KHON2, MyNetwork and CW, restored for local customers

Hawaiian Telcom is pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar Media Inc. (Nexstar) to restore KHON2 (FOX), KHII (MyNetwork), NewsNation and other networks to the channel lineup today.

On July 5, Hawaiian Telcom filed a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaint against Nexstar after the broadcaster failed to meaningfully extend its retransmission consent agreement during active negotiations, which resulted in five broadcast channels and one cable network going dark. When the prior agreement expired on June 30, 2023, even though both parties were actively negotiating, Nexstar refused to provide an adequate extension that would allow both parties sufficient time to negotiate a mutually acceptable agreement.

Earlier this week, Hawaiian Telcom amended its FCC complaint against Nexstar after the two companies reached an agreement, including financial terms, but Nexstar refused to sign unless Hawaiian Telcom withdrew its original complaint and agreed not to file future complaints against the broadcaster.

“While we regret the inconvenience to our customers, we strongly believe that the circumstances were necessary to hold Nexstar, the largest U.S. TV station owner, not just accountable under the law, but to push back from the unrealistic and unsustainable fees it had been demanding for these channels,” said Filifotu Vaai, Vice President of Consumer Product Sales at Hawaiian Telcom. “Although we have reached an agreement with Nexstar, we will not drop our complaint at the FCC asserting that Nexstar violated federal law with its negotiating tactics, including using our customers as pawns.”

Over the last five years, Nexstar’s rates have increased nearly five times more than the rate of inflation in Hawai‘i. Nexstar has a history of using blackouts as a negotiating tactic. This month, more than 150 Nexstar-owned TV stations also went dark on DirecTV’s platform,…