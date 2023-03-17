Hayden Outdoors Receives Multiple APEX Awards – Press Release

Windsor, CO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Windsor, CO) Hayden Outdoors Real Estate Brokers received multiple awards at the Realtors Land Institute (RLI) annual APEX awards during the recent National Land Conference in Westminster, Colorado. The APEX awards are issued annually by RLI and include categories such as commercial land sales, residential land sales, and ranch land sales. Over 65 entries were submitted to qualify for the “ranch” land sales award, representing over $850 million in real estate sales.

Hayden Outdoors managing partner Dax Hayden was awarded America’s “Top Land Broker – Ag/Ranch Sales” for 2022.

“Being recognized by peers in the industry as the top ranch broker in the country is humbling,” Hayden said. “Ranch sales are very difficult, and the details and intricacies of large land transactions can be tricky. I’m honored to be able to work with such fine folks on both sides of a sale since it’s the people and stories that bring these properties to life. I am extremely proud of our entire team at Hayden Outdoors and the number of our agents who have received recognition for another record-breaking year.”

Dax Hayden, along with fellow broker Austin Callison, were recognized on a short list of the Top 20 Land Brokers in the country. Other Hayden Outdoors recognitions at the event included Producers Club honoree John Herrity and a new ALC designation holder Casey Stayman.

RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, along with Eddie Rider and Eric O’Keefe of The Land Report magazine, delivered the recognition for each of the award winners. “Each year, the RLI APEX Awards recognizes the top brokers’ coast to coast in a wide variety of categories ranging from crops to timberland. On March 7, Dax Hayden was singled out as the National Broker of the Year in the Ranches category. This highly competitive segment boasted 60 applicants and represented a whopping $862 million in ranch sales in more than a dozen states. Even more impressive is the fact that this was…