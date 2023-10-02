Hayley Matthews helps West Indies full report run chase over Australia

Australia 212-6 (20 overs): Perry 70 (46), Litchfield 52* (19); Matthews 3-36 West Indies 213-3 (19.5 overs): Matthews 132 (64); Schutt 2-30 West Indies won by seven wickets Scorecard.

Hayley Matthews’ stunning century helped West Indies complete the highest women’s T20 international run chase as they beat Australia by seven wickets.

Captain Matthews struck 132 from 64 balls as her side chased Australia’s imposing 212-6 in Sydney.

The all-rounder fell with West Indies needing nine runs from seven balls, which Shemaine Campbell and Chinelle Henry managed with a ball to spare.

Matthews also took 3-36 in Australia’s innings in a majestic all-round effort.

Her performance eclipsed that of 20-year-old Australian Phoebe Litchfield, who blasted 52 from 19 balls – equalling Sophie Devine’s record for the fastest women’s T20 international half-century (18 balls).

The previous highest successful chase in women’s T20s was England’s pursuit of 199 against India in 2018.

All-rounder Matthews scored 99…