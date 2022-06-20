HCCI introduces new robotic to help surgeons

Dr Stone prepares a patient for a robotic surgical procedure with the assistance of Dr Pooja

Dr David Stone at the console of the da Vinci X system

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has begun using robots to help with laparoscopic procedures using the da Vinci X surgical system. The first robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery in the Cayman Islands took place last month through a partnership between the East End hospital and local healthcare provider OceanMed.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr David Stone from OceanMed will be using this robotic system to perform a wide variety of minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, alongside Health City specialists, gynaecologist Dr Pooja Monteiro and anesthesiologist Dr Susan Paul.

“We recognise there needs to be a collaborative approach to healthcare delivery to provide the best clinical options for patients,” said HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil. “Dr Stone and OceanMed are the ideal partners to work…