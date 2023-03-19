HCCI names oncology unit after late founding companion

Gene Thompson

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has expanded its cancer patient services with a new radiation oncology centre kitted out with the latest technology, including a Siemens TruBeam Varian Lineae Accelerator, the first of its kind in this jurisdiction and one of the most advanced in the region, HCCI said in a release.

It marks the first phase of the new $100 million medical facility being built south of Camana Bay and has been named the Gene Thompson Radiotherapy Centre in homage to the late developer and entrepreneur who was instrumental in establishing the hospital, HCCI said in a release.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Health City Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said the new centre was “a symbol of hope”. He added, “The technology which is available means we are now able to provide effective, precise, and less invasive cancer treatments for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

The new centre will offer External Beam Radiation…