HCL Software named as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the B2C and B2B Dig… – Press Release

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCL Software, a leading global technology company, as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global B2C and B2B digital commerce platforms market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global digital commerce platform market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading digital commerce platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Digital Commerce platforms help organizations to trade, distribute, and manage goods and services and conduct sales, operations, and marketing activities through websites, mobile applications, and commerce infrastructure. Depending on the vendor capability, the platform may offer comprehensive commerce capabilities for B2B, B2C, B2B2C, C2C (consumer to consumer), and C2B (consumer to business) models. Digital commerce platforms may provide out-of-the-box capabilities such as storefronts, product catalog navigation, product pages, shopping carts, check-out, and customer account for ease of use and enhanced purchase experience to cater to various business segments. In order to serve unanticipated business and customer needs, many digital commerce platforms are playing a vital role in developing a strong and secure business ecosystem as well as gaining real-time, actionable intelligence.

Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric approach across various industry sectors, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet the ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. With the growing popularity of personalized customer…