Heading ban for under-12s in England to be trialled by Soccer Affiliation

The trial will come in for the 2022-23 season in England

A ban on heading by players in matches at under-12 level is to be trialled by the Football Association.

It follows research suggesting former footballers are more likely to die from brain disease than other people.

The FA has been granted approval from the International Football Association Board to introduce the trial in England from the start of the 2022-23 season.

It will be co-ordinated with the county FA network, leagues, clubs and schools throughout the country.

“Should the trial be a success, the aim is to then remove deliberate heading from all football matches at U12 level and below from the 2023-24 season,” an FA statement said.

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle and members of the 1966 England World Cup squad, including Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles, have died after suffering from brain functioning diseases believed to be linked closely to heading footballs.

Sir Bobby Charlton, who won the World Cup and…