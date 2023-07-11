Health and Wellness Market size to grow by USD 1661.81 billion from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The health and wellness market size is set to grow by USD 1661.81 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 6.49%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Health and Wellness Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The health and wellness market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Beauty and Personal Care Products



Health and Wellness Food Products



Wellness Tourism



Fitness Equipment



Preventive and Personalized Health

Distribution Channel

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the beauty and personal care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the main categories included in this segment are cosmetics, personal care products such as shower gels, bathing soaps, skincare, haircare, deodorants, anti-aging skin creams, and other products. The main prominent players in the beauty and personal care products market are L’Oreal SA (L’Oreal), Procter & Gamble Co. (Procter & Gamble), and Beiersdorf AG (Beiersdorf). The increasing preference of organic and natural beauty and personal care products without any artificial additives is expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

Health and Wellness Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help…