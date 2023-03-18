Healthcare AI Market Trends, Demand, Growth And Future Scope 2023 To 2029 | Well… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Healthcare AI Market.

The global Healthcare AI Market at a CAGR of 42%, and it is expected to reach USD 169.7 billion by 2029, over the forecast period

The Healthcare AI Market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical research, diagnostics, and patient care. AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as perception, reasoning, and learning.

The healthcare AI market can be segmented by technology, application, and geography. Technology segments include machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others. Application segments include medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery and research, electronic health records (EHRs), patient monitoring and care, and others.

The global healthcare AI market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of big data in healthcare, the growing need for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The North American region is expected to be the largest market for healthcare AI, due to the presence of several key players in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare.

However, the healthcare AI market faces several challenges, including the high cost of implementation, data privacy concerns, and regulatory hurdles. Nevertheless, the market is expected to continue to grow and provide innovative solutions for the healthcare industry.

The main competitors in the global Market are:

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM…