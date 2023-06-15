Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size is set to grow by USD 42.21 billion from … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global healthcare cloud computing market size is projected to grow by USD 42.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decrease at a CAGR of 20.55% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), component (hardware and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing migration of healthcare organizations toward cloud service and the high popularity of SaaS solutions. Various vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations owing to the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market.