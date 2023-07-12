Healthcare Information Systems Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.3% from 2… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global healthcare information systems industry size reached USD 406.4 billion in 2022 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to the “Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030,” published by Grand View Research. The emergence of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, coupled with the trend for telemedicine, has boded well for market growth. Stakeholders have furthered investments in information systems to leverage decision-makers to make evidence-based decisions. Pan American Health Organization notes that around 30,000 paper-based files will be converted to electronic medical records—largely attributed to health information systems (HIS).

An uptick in implementing digital health, electronic health record (EHR) and durable medical equipment (DME) have accentuated the demand for hospital information systems. Considering the sensitivity of health data, the system can provide safe storage of health records. The technology has become sought-after to track assets, collate departments’ activities, manage medical transportation, enhance patient safety and cut operational expenses. Besides, the adoption of cloud-based technologies and the advent of big data have prompted industry leaders to inject funds into the landscape. The global hospital information system market size garnered USD 118.2 billion in 2022 and could witness a robust CAGR of 17.7% through 2030.

Organizational leaders have furthered their investments in revenue cycle management (RCM) following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak expedited the demand for remote coding…