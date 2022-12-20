Hear up: Headphones are getting actually bizarre





CNN

When Huawei recently teased a new smartwatch in a promotional video, it featured an unusual design: the watch face flipped open to reveal a secret compartment where a pair of magnetic earbuds sat inside charging.

While the product might only appeal to some users, the inclusion of the earbuds in the smartwatch speaks to a broader trend in the tech industry: With smartphones and smartwatches looking the same from one year to the next, some companies are hoping to gin up excitement among customers with quirky updates to a different, older product line: headphones.

Bone conduction headphones, which rely on sound being transmitted through vibrations on the user’s skull, are gaining popularity. Open-ear earbuds, which similarly don’t block or cover your ears, are suddenly a thing. And one company just launched a $949 pair of air-purifying headphones (yes, you read that right.)

