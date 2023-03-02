HeartBeam to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call on T… – Press Release

HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT, a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, will hold a conference call on Thursday March 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and will be reviewing recent announcements, ongoing initiatives, and key 2023 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, President Robert Eno, CFO Richard Brounstein, and CBO Jon Hunt, PhD, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through June 16, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13735881. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI™ is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more…