Heath Streak: Former Zimbabwe captain & coach dies aged 49

Heath Streak had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa

Former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak, who had been suffering from colon cancer, has died at the age of 49.

Streak is Zimbabwe’s all-time leading wicket-taker and once took 6-87 in a Test against England to earn a place on the Lord’s honours board.

He was serving an eight-year ban from cricket, issued in 2021, for corruption offences.

“He was carried to be with the angels,” his wife Nadine wrote on social media.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone.”

Streak, born in Bulawayo, had three children.

He played in 65 Tests for Zimbabwe, taking 216 wickets, and 189 one-day internationals, in which he took 239…