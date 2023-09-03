Heath Streak obituary: Zimbabwe quick bowler was key participant in profitable – however politically charged – period

Heath Streak, who has died aged 49, will be remembered as Zimbabwe’s best bowler of all time, and a key player during their most successful spell in international cricket.
Streak, who had been having treatment for cancer, remains his country’s highest wicket-taker in both Test and one-day international cricket.
Like many Zimbabwean players of that era, his playing days were often overshadowed by wide-ranging political issues.
But after a series of coaching appointments at home and abroad, his career was effectively ended in 2021 with a ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following corruption charges.
From farm boy to Test bowler
Heath Hilton Streak was born in…