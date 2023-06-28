Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services market size to grow b… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global HVAC services market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. This HVAC services market report extensively covers market segmentation by service type (air conditioning services, heating services, and ventilation services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The air conditioning services segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Air conditioners are used in various venues, such as apartments, shopping malls, business establishments, and entertainment centers. They optimize indoor environments and temperatures. The demand for air conditioning services is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to economic growth. The robust growth of the construction industry is driving market growth. There have been various developments in the construction industry, such as new construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Innovations in building design and a high focus on energy efficiency have created an opportunity for HVAC service providers to expand their market. Thus, the robust growth of the construction industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) services market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services Market Insights –