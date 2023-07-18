Heatwave: BBC correspondents on how individuals are coping

Millions of people in several parts of the world have been experiencing intense heat.
Such periods occur within natural weather patterns, but globally they are becoming more frequent, more intense and are lasting longer due to global warming.
BBC correspondents are in some of the regions where temperatures have been markedly higher than usual.
Chris Bockman – reporting from Toulouse, France
The region of Toulouse including the nearby town of Albi, a Unesco heritage site popular with tourists, is expected to be the hottest in France on Tuesday with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees centigrade.
Already the region was the warmest in France last year – enduring the hottest summer ever recorded here.
This year Toulouse city officials went to southern Spain to see what they do to beat the heat and have imported several ideas.
One is gold and silver metal ribbons above the main shopping street. It’s an experiment to see if…