Heatwave: How can we maintain our pets cool? And different questions

The UK has hit its hottest temperature on record, according to provisional figures.
London’s Heathrow airport reached 40.2C at Tuesday lunchtime – the first time a temperature of more than 40 degrees has been recorded in the UK.
Before this current heatwave, the previous record was 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge in July 2019.
BBC experts answer your questions about the hot weather.
- Michelle Roberts – digital health editor
- Pallab Ghosh – science correspondent
- Alice Evans – education reporter
- Nikki Berry – weather forecaster
How can we keep our pets cool? Ella, Nottingham
Just like humans, animals can suffer from heatstroke.
The RSPCA says pets should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans when it’s warm, even if it’s just for a short while.
To keep them safe, the RSPCA says:
- Make sure they have shade
- Give them constant access to fresh water
- Put ice cubes in their water bowl
- Give them…