Heavyweights to speak as AFF opens conference year – Press Release

Forum returns in physical format, drawing more than 100 policymakers and business leaders as speakers

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The 16th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held on 11 and 12 January next year in hybrid format.

Ban Ki-Moon, eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations and more policymakers and business leaders will deliver keynote speeches at AFF 2023.

Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand

Christiana Figueres, Co-Founder of Global Optimism and Former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Themed “Accelerating Transformation: Impact – Inclusion – Innovation”, the Forum will include addresses from more than 100 global business leaders, policymakers, financial and wealth management experts, entrepreneurs, tech giants and economists who will share their views on issues related to global finance, economy, trade and sustainability. The Forum will also provide a platform to connect participants for business and investment opportunities to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre.

As the restrictions on arrivals have been relaxed, more international business travellers are expected to visit Hong Kong and participate in international conferences. To promote the vitality of the city, the HKTDC has curated a variety of exclusive benefits for AFF delegates from overseas, enriching their stay beyond the two-day forum.

