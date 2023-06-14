HED Receives National Recognition for Exemplary Engineering Achievement at ACEC’… – Press Release

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HED, a national architecture, engineering, and planning firm committed to integrated architectural and engineering design, is proud to announce that it has been honored with a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). The award recognizes HED’s outstanding leadership of the 140,000 square foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building (FRB) project at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the engineering industry, recognizing firms that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and engineering excellence. HED’s recognition for its work on the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and pushing the boundaries of integrated architectural and engineering design.

“We are honored to receive this National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies,” said Michael Cooper, PE, LEED AP, MBA, FACEC, President of HED. “This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented team, as well as our strong partnership with the University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company. At HED, we believe in the power of integrated architectural and engineering design to create exceptional spaces that not only function effectively but inspire and enrich the lives of the people who use them. The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building project is a shining example of this, bringing together architecture and engineering best practices to deliver an inspiring learning environment for students and faculty.”

The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at the University of Michigan is a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced robotics research with research spaces to foster innovation and technological…