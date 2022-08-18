Hektar REIT Sustainability & CSR Initiatives Gets Awarded – Press Release

– “Company of the Year for Stakeholder and Community Engagement” at Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022

– Hektar REIT recently received a 4-star rating upgrade on the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT) has been awarded “Company of the Year” under the “Stakeholder and Community Sustainability Engagement Initiatives” category of the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022 held today at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Second from Left: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Rural Development, YBhg Datuk Ramlan Harun and CEO of Hektar Asset Management Johari Shukri bin Jamil

Johari Shukri bin Jamil, CEO of Hektar Asset Management

This award follows the recent 4-star Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating upgrade received by Hektar REIT as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index (F4GBMI) in the June 2022 evaluation by FTSE Russell.

The Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022, which was officiated by the Minister of Rural Development, YB Dato’ Seri Mahdzir bin Khalid, and represented by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Rural Development, YBhg Datuk Ramlan Harun is organised by CSR Malaysia, a publication and social initiative under the auspices of the Malaysian Welfare Society for Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, which is the national organisation for sustainability in the country. Several nominations were received for the various categories, with awardees judged by a distinguished panel of judges drawn from the media and the Malaysian Welfare Society for Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility.

Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. (Hektar Asset Management), En. Johari Shukri bin Jamil said, “We would like to express our utmost appreciation and thank the panel of judges for this award and recognition of our efforts and see this as an encouragement to continue improving ourselves. Hektar REIT’s Asset Under…