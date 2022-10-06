Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA with attun… – Press Release

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Hela Apparel Holdings announced its go-live on SAP S/4HANA(R) Fashion and Vertical Business, using the attune Fashion Suite(TM) to digitalize end-to-end business processes. Hela partnered with attune, a Rizing company, to accelerate the implementation while incorporating leading practices in order-to-cash, procurement, production, and finance business processes across its business in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

A global provider of bespoke apparel supply chain solutions, Hela has served as an innovative, ethical, and sustainable apparel supply chain solution provider for three decades. Today, the company is making great strides in its digital transformation journey, replacing legacy IT systems with a connected digital ERP platform that will support its continued growth and drive integration to enhance productivity, efficiency, and waste elimination across its global footprint.

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business solution marks one of the several steps the company has taken to strengthen the organization’s drive towards process excellence and greater efficiency. For Hela, SAP’s solution for the vertically integrated fashion industry brings a future-ready platform, providing its businesses with an integrated solution that elevates current processes to proven industry best practices, while ensuring the ability to extend the solution footprint as the business evolves and grows.

“Our IT platform is key to driving our strategy by supporting innovation, digitalization, and scalability. Digitizing end-to-end processes with a digital core empowered by SAP S/4HANA has given us the transparency and flexibility we need to support our global growth while future-proofing the business. We believe that as we continue our digital transformation journey, the move to SAP S/4HANA with integrations to 3rd party applications including a Hela-designed and developed Manufacturing Execution System…