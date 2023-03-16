Hello-res artwork scans from Taiwan’s Nationwide Palace Museum leak on-line — and switch up on the market on Chinese language on-line procuring platform



A Taiwanese museum that houses some of the world’s most precious Chinese artworks has confirmed that up to 100,000 high-resolution images of paintings and calligraphy leaked online – some of them turning up for sale on a Chinese shopping platform for less than $1.

The National Palace Museum in Taipei said Tuesday it had reached out to Taobao, a shopping website popular in mainland China, to prevent the images from spreading.

“We are looking into it and have hired lawyers to raise to Taobao about the intellectual properties and damages involved,” said deputy museum director Huang Yung-tai.

High-resolution scans are a common way for artists, galleries and museums to monetize artworks in their possession by issuing digital copies, without having to sell the original while catering to a wider, less affluent consumer market.

According to the…