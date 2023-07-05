Hemanext Announces Membership in European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrep… – Press Release

Lexington, MA July 05, 2023 –(PR.com)– Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, today announced its membership in the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE), the region’s premier trade association for small to medium-sized companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and MedTech industries.

Martin Cannon, CEO of Hemanext said, “Introducing Hemanext as a new member of EUCOPE is an exciting development for our company, as we hope to contribute to the enhancement of the network of innovative companies dedicated to addressing patients’ needs in Europe through unwavering commitment to advancements in medical technology. As patients are the center of everything we do, we are always looking for ways to accelerate the process of bringing our innovative red blood cell (RBC) transfusion therapy, produced using the Hemanext ONE® Processing and Storage System, to patients worldwide and we hope this membership will do just that. With EUCOPE’s guidance in regulatory and government affairs, Hemanext will gain necessary insights to successfully navigate the dynamic European environment.”

Alexander Natz, Secretary General, EUCOPE commented, “We are proud to welcome Hemanext as a new member of EUCOPE into our network and eagerly anticipate enhanced collaboration and renewed enthusiasm as we continue our mission to drive innovation in the field of life sciences across Europe. We hope by being a member, this will bring transfusion-dependent patients closer to access to Hemanext ONE®, for their transfusion therapy.”

Prof. Dr. Reinhard Henschler, Director of the Institute of Transfusion Medicine at the University Hospital of Leipzig, Germany said, “As a director of a transfusion medicine institution that focuses on delivering high quality transfusions to patients, it is terrific to see Hemanext make inroads in Europe and joining EUCOPE to amplify their voice when communicating the value and potential…