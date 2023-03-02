Hemp, Inc. to Collaborate with Cardi B’s New Six-Phase Skincare Line Kulture Wav… – Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Hemp, Inc. HEMP announced today it will supply CBD and MCT oil for Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB), the new beauty line by rap superstar, Cardi B. The skincare and feminine hygiene products, in the line, include CBD as a key ingredient. As such, Hemp, Inc. was the obvious choice to supply it. Cedric Yengo, a seasoned entrepreneur and veteran startup founder who is spearheading resource mobilization for KWB, stated that after thorough research, Hemp, Inc. had the highest quality CBD on the market. The partnership between Hemp, Inc. and KWB is expected to further enhance the reputation of both companies and revolutionize the beauty industry over the course of this year.



Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB) is a six-phase beauty line scientifically formulated by leading scientists and dermatologists to promote glowing, radiant skin for all skin types. According to Yengo, KWB’s skin care products are the result of years of intensive clinical research on thousands of test subjects with proven merits and will be formulated based on the tropical skin numbers on the Fitzpatrick skin type test.

For those unfamiliar with the Fitzpatrick skin type test, it is a “classification system used to determine an individual’s skin color and its response to the sun. The system is based on six different skin types, which are categorized by the amount of melanin in the skin and the skin’s reaction to sun exposure.” ( Source ) This test is crucial because it enables people to identify their individual skin types and select the treatments and products that are best for them.

Edith Gibson, the leading scientist and tropical skin specialist behind KWB, has over seven years of clinical research experience and has worked with over 8,000 subjects while carrying out over 50,000 skin analyses. Her research addresses issues plaguing those living under a tropical sun, such as hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, stretch marks, and surface…