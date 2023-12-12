Henry Brookes: Middlesex signal Warwickshire seamer on three-year deal

Henry Brookes made his Warwickshire debut at the age of 18

Middlesex have signed Warwickshire fast bowler Henry Brookes.

Brookes took 80 wickets in 31 first-class matches for the Bears, as well as 77 wickets in 60 white-ball games.

“Henry is someone we’ve been keeping a close eye on for some time,” said director of cricket Alan Coleman.

“He is a player with a huge amount of genuine talent, who can bowl with real pace and aggression, and is someone we believe will add a completely different dimension to our attack.

“He is still young and has huge potential to develop into one of the best bowlers in the country, and we’re delighted that he’ll be doing so in a Middlesex shirt.”

Solihull-born Brookes made his Warwickshire debut at the age of 18 in 2017, against Essex in the County Championship – and played for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred in 2022.

He took 5-25 against Southern Brave to become only the third player to take a five-wicket haul in the competition.

