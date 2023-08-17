Hepatitis C Drug Market Size & Share to Surpass $56.5 Billion by 2030 | Vantage … – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Hepatitis C Drug Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. The global Hepatitis C Drug Market grew to USD 21.9 Billion in 2022.

As per Vantage Market Research, the global Hepatitis C Drug Market has been steadily growing due to the increasing prevalence of hepatitis C infections and the introduction of innovative drugs with high cure rates.

Drugs used to treat hepatitis C infection are known as hepatitis C drugs. If untreated, hepatitis C, a viral infection that primarily affects the liver, can result in cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drug development for treating hepatitis C has made significant strides in recent years. Due to their higher rates of cure and shorter treatment times compared to earlier therapies, these medications have revolutionized the management of the disease.

Key Highlights

By Product, the fixed-dose combinations segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Disease Type, Chronic Hepatitis C dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment led the market and accounted for a major global revenue share in 2022.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.23% in 2022.

The drug for hepatitis C has completely changed how this persistent viral infection is treated. Its primary use is to successfully remove the virus from the body, which usually results in a cure. Furthermore, it has been discovered that this medication helps prevent liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, which are grave side effects of chronic hepatitis C….