Hepatitis C Market is Expected to Drive Growth at 14.2% By 2032 – Press Release

Ottawa, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latest Research Study on "Hepatitis C Market (By Drug Class: HCV Protease Inhibitors, HCV Polymerase Inhibitors, HCV NSSA Inhibitors, Combination Therapy, Interferon and Antiviral, Peginterferon alfa 2a, Peginterferon alfa 2b, Ribavirin, Others; By Distribution Channel: Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2032″.



Hepatitis is a viral illness that causes liver inflammation. Hepatitis is brought on by a number of viruses, including virus A, viral B, virus C, virus D, virus E, and virus G. The inflammation brought on by the virus in the liver’s tissues can lead to cancer and liver cirrhosis. The infection impairs the operation of the liver and harms other bodily systems. Hepatitis can be either acute or persistent. The deadliest and most challenging to treat are hepatitis B and C. Incidences of hepatitis infection are increasing because of rising alcohol and drug use as well as big populations residing in unhygienic environments.

Regional snapshots

Hepatitis C is the most common infection, with North America leading the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2022, the North American market brought in the most money, largely because of the region’s high awareness of cutting-edge treatments and the U.S.’s robust desire for the goods. The availability of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement, and access to the most cutting-edge medications are some of the important factors affecting the high share. The Asia Pacific area is also anticipated to gain from the rising demand for generic medications. Seven Indian manufacturers have been given approval by Gilead to export some of the hepatitis medications to different countries. In the countries covered by this deal, more than half of those with HCV infection reside.

