Herbal cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2027: Expansion … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The herbal cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.64 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.83%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skin care, hair care, and body care), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, drugstores/pharmacies, health and wellness stores, and salons and spas are some of the offline channels. These channels provide consumers with easy access to a wide variety of products, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The expansion of organized retailing is driving market growth. Providers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in the organized retail sector to increase sales volume. Organized retail distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores allow consumers to physically examine the product before purchasing. They help vendors with marketing, advertising, and promotion. The number of retail outlets is increasing globally, which is increasing the reach and awareness of luxury personal care products, including herbal cosmetics. These factors are expected estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Herbal cosmetics market insights –