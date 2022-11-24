Here is what flight attendants need you to learn about flying

(CNN) — It feels like the summer of travel chaos only just subsided, but the holiday travel season is now upon us.

Navigating the world of airports and airplanes at this time can be stressful, but if anyone’s an expert in holiday travel, it’s flight attendants.

Intrigued to find out their tips and tricks, CNN Travel spoke to two veteran cabin crew, British flight attendant Kris Major and American Allie Malis, to get their takes on some of the key travel questions.

What’s the best time for flying?

Some destinations offer multiple flights throughout the day, so is it best to go early or leave it late?

Malis votes for first thing in the morning when she’s making personal trips.

“That’s my trick,” she says. “I don’t know if I should actually be telling everyone. Otherwise, they’re going to take all my morning flights.”

Malis’ logic is weather is less likely to disrupt flying first thing, even if there were delays the day before, the system has usually reset overnight.

When it comes to…