HERETIC VENTURES ANNOUNCES SEED FINANCING OF ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, TONIC.XYZ: B… – Press Release

Tonic.xyz rockets to $4.2M in total Gross Merchandise Value in under 3 months

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heretic Ventures, the San Francisco-based venture studio launched by serial entrepreneur Mariam Naficy and backed by industry-leading investors and entrepreneurs including Reid Hoffman, Ev Williams, Chris Dixon, Jeremy Stoppelman, April Underwood, and others, announces that Tonic.xyz , a leading gallery offering highly curated art on the blockchain, has raised $5 million in a seed financing round co-led by Patron.xyz and TTCER.

Heretic founds companies at the intersection of culture, commerce, and creators, with a focus on using disruptive technology to gain widespread adoption and lasting competitive advantage. The studio de-risks venture builds, shortens the time to market, and increases the likelihood of success through a rigorous studio ideation and validation method, well-curated and highly vetted founding teams, and a powerful shared venture platform.

Heretic is founded and led by Mariam Naficy , a veteran entrepreneur with a perfect record in founding and scaling money-making companies – Eve.com (1999), which sold for $110M one year after launch, and Minted (2007), a private, profitable company which generates several hundred million dollars in annual sales. Naficy brings her track record in commerce, marketplace, community, and content experience to the fund – but most importantly, the knowledge of how to test, select, and launch early-stage ideas and how to recruit early career talent who have strong entrepreneurial potential.

“Mariam and the team she is building at Heretic are as special as they come,” says Gerald Risk, Partner at TTCER. “It is rare to have the opportunity to partner with a high character, proven entrepreneur whom you have known for more than a decade. We jumped at the chance to invest in Heretic generally and Tonic.xyz in particular.”

Tonic.xyz, a Heretic venture, reimagines the art collectors’ experience and extends…