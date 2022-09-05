Heroes Day 2023 to have a good time volunteers

Plastic Free Cayman volunteers clean up beaches on Little Cayman

(CNS): The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) has opened the nominations for National Heroes Day 2023 and is asking the public to put foward the names of local people or organisations for their volunteer work and charitable services. The nomination period for the local gongs is open until 16 October and will be entirely online this time around. Local libraries will help those who don’t have internet access.

“Each year thousands of residents volunteer their time, skills and resources to various causes which support the development and enhancement of our country,” said Culture Minister Bernie Bush. “Such selflessness and commitment to improving the lives of others is an essential component of what it means to be CaymanKind. The 2023 National Heroes Day observations will honour and celebrate these unsung heroes and organisations who inspire us through their acts of…