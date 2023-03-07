Hertz, Mayor Turner and Evolve Houston Launch “Hertz Electrifies Houston” – Hert… – Press Release

Hertz aims to add EVs to Houston fleet and support bp’s installation of a publicly accessible EV fast-charging hub at the Hertz location at Houston Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hertz HTZ chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner launched Hertz Electrifies Houston and announced intentions to expand the availability of electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, and EV education and training opportunities in Houston. The initiative aligns with Mayor Turner’s Houston Climate Action Plan – a strategy that sets out to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve regional air quality, and build climate resilience.

“We are excited to partner with Mayor Turner and Evolve Houston to bring Hertz Electrifies to the Energy Capital of the World, and to expand charging capacity for our customers and the broader community,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and CEO. “As Hertz creates the largest EV rental fleet in North America, we look forward to working with the city, Lone Star College-North Harris and other organizations to expand the benefits of electrification in the Houston community.”

Hertz aims to bring over 2,100 rental EVs to Houston, nearly tripling its existing EV fleet in the city – including models from Tesla, Polestar, and GM – for availability to leisure and business customers as well as rideshare drivers. In partnership with bp pulse, Hertz will support the installation of a large, EV fast-charging hub designed to serve ride-hail, taxi fleets, and the general public at the Hertz location at Houston Hobby airport.

“Our goal is to convert all non-emergency, light-duty municipal vehicles to electric by 2030. This partnership with Hertz will provide an invaluable boost to achieve this goal and the goal of our Climate Action Plan for Houston to be a net-zero city by 2050,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Electrification can benefit every community in Houston. We’re proud to work with Hertz and bp pulse to…