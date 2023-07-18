Hesai Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) HSAI, the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 14, 2023 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 15, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until August 22, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10032348

About Hesai

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company’s LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai’s technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates LiDAR designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while…