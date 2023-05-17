Hess Midstream LP Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Shar… – Press Release

Hess Midstream LP HESM (“HESM”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 11,100,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $27.00 per Class A share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,665,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Class A shares by the Selling Shareholders are expected to be approximately $300 million. HESM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunning managers of the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under HESM’s name or from the underwriters of the offering as follows:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC



Attn: Prospectus Department



180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor



New York, New York 10014

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,



1155 Long Island Avenue



Edgewood, New York 11717



Telephone: 1-866-803-9204



Email: [email protected]

The Class A shares are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state…