Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliverie… – Press Release

28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility’s TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.

Under this agreement, Hexagon Agility has received a new USD 25.6 million (approx. NOK 253 million) order representing the inaugural order of Hexagon Agility’s new TITAN 450 modules.

“We are proud to receive our first order for TITAN 450 from Certarus,” said Miguel Raimao, Vice President of Mobile Pipeline at Hexagon Agility. “Over 90% of the TITAN platform has been redesigned. The new TITAN 450 delivers 25% greater gas capacity, while being 20% lighter in the same 40-foot length. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Certarus. They’ve been more than a customer, continually providing valuable user feedback that we apply to the innovation of our Mobile Pipeline products.”

The next generation of composite gas distribution modules

TITAN 450 enables the safe transport of almost half a million standard cubic feet of CNG/RNG in a 40-foot module, allowing customers to deliver more gas with fewer trips, resulting in reduced operating costs. The new product employs the latest technology in Type 4 composite cylinders and high-strength frame design, while building on the proven simplicity and reliability of TITAN. As with the current generation of TITAN products, the modules are approved for a variety of gases including CNG, RNG, Helium, and Hydrogen.

This new generation module is fully interchangeable with existing TITAN products and reflects Hexagon Agility’s relentless commitment to safety. The new design delivers best in class Static Rollover Threshold (SRT) in the industry. SRT is a measure of a…