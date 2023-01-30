Hexagon Purus opens new hydrogen cylinder manufacturing facility in Westminster,… – Press Release

The demand for zero-emission mobility & infrastructure is rising as the world is becoming ever more committed to combatting climate change. Hexagon Purus, with its purpose to help drive energy transformation through zero emission energy storage solutions, announces the opening of its new manufacturing facility for hydrogen Type 4 composite cylinders in Westminster, MD.

The 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will support the annual production of up to 10,000 cylinders for heavy duty vehicle applications and will employ up to 150 skilled workers. The new facility expands cylinder production capabilities and capacity and allows for further expansion by adding additional production equipment as demand for hydrogen storage cylinders continues to grow.

“We are currently providing hydrogen storage solutions for several heavy-duty trucking and transit bus OEMs such as Nikola, Hino and New Flyer, that demand the highest standards. This site will serve a dual role, not only as a top-of-the-line production site but also a technical center of excellence, providing engineering, research, and development for Hexagon Purus Group,” says Dr. Michael Kleschinski, EVP at Hexagon Purus.

As part of the Group’s overall capacity expansion program, Hexagon Purus is relocating its current operation in Taneytown, MD where it has been based since 2003. The Taneytown facility produces 1,200 cylinders annually and employs 50 people.

“Deciding on the site for this world class facility was an easy choice. Maryland continues to evolve and grow, allowing us to attract top talent in all areas of our organization”, says Jim Harris, Managing Director at Hexagon Purus in Westminster.

“As the nation looks to continue their growth in alternative energy, I am thrilled to have Hexagon Purus, a company focused on clean energy solutions through hydrogen and battery systems located in Westminster, MD. Not only will we benefit from their innovation, we will also benefit from their economic…