Hexagon Purus signs long-term agreement with a major North American OEM for comp… – Press Release

(Oslo, 14 August 2023) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has signed a long-term agreement with a major North American OEM to provide complete vehicle integration of battery electric vocational trucks in North America.

The scope of this agreement is for complete vehicle integration of battery electric vocational trucks with Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and vehicle-level software. These vocational trucks will be compliant with, amongst other, the Advanced Clean Truck regulation in California, which requires all truck manufacturers and distributors to have an incrementally higher zero-emission vehicle content when selling in California from 2024 and onwards. The contract will run from 2024 and has an estimated potential sales value of approximately USD 150 million.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with this globally leading OEM by leveraging our common experiences with developing zero-emission heavy-duty trucks. Our unique vehicle integration capabilities coupled with our proprietary product portfolio of key components and technologies required for electrification of heavy-duty trucking, make us an attractive partner for OEMs looking to go zero-emission”, says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

“As a supplier of critical technology needed for zero-emission mobility, this agreement further strengthens our position as a strategic partner for OEM customers”, says Todd Sloan, EVP of Hexagon Purus. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with this OEM, and we look forward to supporting them in this vocational vehicle program and in driving their transition to zero-emissions mobility”.

