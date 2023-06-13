Hexagon’s Safety, InfrastructuFujitsu and Hexagon digital twin tech aids predict… – Press Release

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, Fujitsu Limited

TOKYO, June 13, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and Fujitsu Limited today announced the joint development of digital twin applications for predicting and mitigating natural disasters and traffic accidents. The solutions reflect the two companies’ ongoing efforts to realize resilient, disaster-resistant cities based on an alliance formed in June 2022.

To support disaster mitigation, the two companies are developing a prediction model that calculates the extent and impact of flooding from precipitation data, visualizes the extent of flooding and performs damage prediction analysis. Based on the analysis, cities can develop disaster response plans.

To support traffic safety, the companies have focused on an application that identifies areas where heavy traffic and road design heighten the risk of accidents and proposes measures for improvement. The application would allow city planners and road administrators to develop safer, more resilient transportation networks.

Going forward, Fujitsu and Hexagon will continue conducting field trials with customers in the administrative, municipal and transportation sectors to support decision making for urban environmental optimization, with an aim to develop solutions globally by the end of fiscal 2023 ending March 2024.

These use cases will be presented at HxGN LIVE Global 2023, Hexagon’s digital solutions conference in Las Vegas on June 13, 2023.

Coordinating and visualizing data across multiple areas, including medicine, transportation, energy and the environment is vital to protect people and social infrastructure from the various threats posed by natural disasters and other dangers in an increasingly unpredictable world. Leveraging Fujitsu’s Computing as a Service (CaaS) platform, which offers users a powerful suite of easy-to-use services based on Fujitsu’s advanced computing and software technologies,…