Hexvix®, A Diagnostic Drug for Bladder Cancer of Asieris has Completed the Phase… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase III bridging clinical trial of Hexvix®, a drug used for the diagnosis of bladder cancer.

The study is a prospective, self-controlled, multicenter Phase Ⅲ trial aimed at investigating the additional detection rate and safety of Hexvix® and blue light cystoscopy (BLC) versus white light cystoscopy in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) including tumors with stage carcinoma in situ (CIS), Ta, and T1.

This study is led by Peking Union Medical College Hospital and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. Professor Li Hanzhong, head of the Department of Surgery at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, serves as the Principal Investigator to lead a team of top experts in the field of bladder cancer in China to carry out this study. The company will closely track the subsequent progress of this clinical trial.

In January 2021, Asieris entered into a license agreement with Photocure ASA (Photocure, OSE:PHO), a bladder cancer specialty company based in Oslo, Norway, to obtain the exclusive registration and commercialization rights of Hexvix® in mainland China and Taiwan.

In December 2021, Hexvix® was put into pilot use in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan Province and the first prescription in China was issued at Hainan General Hospital, with the first patient operated successfully. It received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for phase III clinical trials in the first quarter of 2022 and was included in the real-world clinical data pilot program.

“Completing patient enrollment for the Phase III bridging clinical trial of Hexvix® marks a significant milestone for Asieris…